Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 474 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.01. 214,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.85 and a 200-day moving average of $244.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $283.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

