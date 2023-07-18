Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.94 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $903.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,177. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $797.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.38. The company has a market capitalization of $372.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.



