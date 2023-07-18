Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,836 shares of company stock worth $77,005,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.98. 184,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average is $248.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

