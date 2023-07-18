Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 978 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

SHW traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.42. The company had a trading volume of 46,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $269.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.63. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

