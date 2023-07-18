Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 15,028 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,155% compared to the typical volume of 286 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,288. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

