StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

