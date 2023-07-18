StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:LGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 14,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15.
The LGL Group Company Profile
