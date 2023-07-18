StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 14,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

