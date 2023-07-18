StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
