StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.