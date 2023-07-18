StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.36.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
