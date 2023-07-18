StockNews.com Upgrades Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Ideal Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $12.37 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.03.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 9,766.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ideal Power
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.