StockNews.com Upgrades Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $12.37 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 9,766.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

