StockNews.com Upgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $357.22.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $357.98 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $359.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $9,122,203. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.