Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.72

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 552602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

