Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $73.82 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.87 or 0.06344948 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,252,335 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

