Suku Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $454,645.63 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

