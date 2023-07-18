Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock opened at C$68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 49.82 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$69.18.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.2439926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.