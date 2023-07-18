SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Citigroup cut their price objective on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

SPWR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. 12,135,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SunPower has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

