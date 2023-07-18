Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Short Interest Up 127.2% in June

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the June 15th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 139,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. 225,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Super Group has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Super Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

