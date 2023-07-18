SushiSwap (SUSHI) 1-Day Volume Tops $45.31 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 13% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $166.17 million and approximately $45.31 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,356,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,805,871 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

