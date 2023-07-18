Sweat Economy Trading Up 11.7% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $39.29 million and $2.22 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,653,735,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

