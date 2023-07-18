Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNCR opened at $0.93 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Stories

