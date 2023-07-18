Synthetix Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $81.94 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00008913 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $717.64 million and $81.94 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 321,228,581 coins and its circulating supply is 267,074,409 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

