Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALKW remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Tuesday. 16,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.