Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taoping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. 246,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,780. Taoping has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Taoping

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

