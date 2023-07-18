Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of TEDU opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of -0.51. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.
