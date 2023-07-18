TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00. The company traded as low as C$50.58 and last traded at C$51.05, with a volume of 275947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.81.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3202341 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

