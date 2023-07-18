TD Securities Increases PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PREKF. CIBC reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PREKF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

