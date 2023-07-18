TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.45

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.45 and last traded at $143.29, with a volume of 64220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

