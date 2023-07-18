Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$64.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.58.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.47 on Tuesday, hitting C$55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,266. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$33.25 and a 1 year high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

