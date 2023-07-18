TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TIXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $725.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $31.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
