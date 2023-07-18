TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TIXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $725.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

