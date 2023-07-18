Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 3.1% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,395,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 291,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $795,854,000,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.18. 860,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

