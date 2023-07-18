Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

NYSE:TEX traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. 202,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,190. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Terex by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

