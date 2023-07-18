Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Head to Head Review

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) and Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ternium and Angang Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium 8.68% 9.84% 7.74% Angang Steel N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Angang Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium $16.41 billion 0.53 $1.77 billion $6.96 6.40 Angang Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ternium and Angang Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than Angang Steel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ternium and Angang Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium 0 3 4 0 2.57 Angang Steel 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ternium currently has a consensus price target of $47.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Ternium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ternium is more favorable than Angang Steel.

Summary

Ternium beats Angang Steel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ternium

Ternium S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy. The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social; scrap; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. It serves various companies and small businesses in the construction, automotive, home appliances, packaging, transport, and energy industries. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products. The company also engages in ferrous metal smelting and steel pressing and processing activities. In addition, it sells metal materials and products, and building materials, etc.; provides wholesale and retail purchasing services; develops metallurgy and related materials and equipment; and purchases and sells metal and other materials, as well as imports, exports, wholesales, and retails technology products. Further, the company engages in the purification of cooking gas; production of coal products and dissolved acetylene; and sale of compressed and liquefied gas. The company's products are used in various industries, such as machinery, metallurgy, petroleum, chemical industry, coal, electricity, railway, ship, automobile, construction, home appliances, and aviation industries. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as Angang New Steel Company Limited and changed its name to Angang Steel Company Limited in June 2006. Angang Steel Company Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

