TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 54,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TESSCO Technologies stock remained flat at $8.99 during trading on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. Analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

