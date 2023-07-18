Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $20.07 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $296.68. The company had a trading volume of 157,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $191.88 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.40 and a 200-day moving average of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

