Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $25.61 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.48. 290,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.