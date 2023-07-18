Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,479 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $1,195,219,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 19.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 175.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,477,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

