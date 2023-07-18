Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Linde stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.41. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

