Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,569 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. 2,760,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,992,873. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

