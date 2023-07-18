Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,551 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $29,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. 864,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,339. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

