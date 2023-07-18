Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $127.00. The company traded as high as $117.01 and last traded at $116.45, with a volume of 162543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.68.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.