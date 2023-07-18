Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $782.79 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $782.79 million and $18.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002099 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002475 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 966,721,716 coins and its circulating supply is 945,554,272 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

