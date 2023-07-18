The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,494.43 ($58.77).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($56.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($62.76) to GBX 4,400 ($57.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.68) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($58.19) to GBX 4,580 ($59.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($60.81) to GBX 4,474 ($58.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,018 ($52.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.43. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,120 ($40.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($59.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.68, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,037.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,134.67.
Insider Activity
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.