The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,494.43 ($58.77).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($56.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($62.76) to GBX 4,400 ($57.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.68) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($58.19) to GBX 4,580 ($59.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($60.81) to GBX 4,474 ($58.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,018 ($52.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.43. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,120 ($40.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($59.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.68, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,037.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,134.67.

Insider Activity

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands bought 247 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,998 ($52.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875.06 ($12,911.95). Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

