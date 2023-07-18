The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 176.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 25,934,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,066,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

