The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 811,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,333,000 after purchasing an additional 258,443 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 33.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $2,741,393,000,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. 2,388,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,502,329. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.