The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 3.95

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.69) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,900 ($37.92) to GBX 2,850 ($37.26) in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Experian Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $39.14 on Friday. Experian has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Experian Increases Dividend

About Experian

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

