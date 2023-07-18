The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 124,344 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CUBA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

