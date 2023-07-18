The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 7,105 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,267.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $61,860.20.

Real Good Food Stock Down 0.2 %

Real Good Food stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,190. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Real Good Food by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

