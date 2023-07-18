The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,200.0 days.
The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance
EHGRF stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
About The Star Entertainment Group
