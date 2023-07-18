Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRX opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.04. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $14.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.