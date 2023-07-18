THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

NYSE THO opened at $109.36 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in THOR Industries by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in THOR Industries by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $3,153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

